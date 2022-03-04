Jay LaFleur continues his brave fight

Guy LaFleur continues his brave fight against cancer. His family said, yesterday, in an update on the condition of the legendary Canadian striker, that he is currently at his home after a routine short visit to the hospital.

“His doctors continue to follow him closely, can we read in the press release quoted by CH. To this end, he must go to CHUM from time to time to follow up on use.”

Thanks for the supporters

The Lafleur family also wanted to “sincerely thank the supporters of Canadians for their sympathy and wave of love” towards the “blond devil”.

In a text message sent to Newspaper Yesterday, “I feel good, but I’m tired,” Guy LaFleur said.

Legendary man No. 10 has been battling lung cancer for nearly three years, which was discovered when he was due to undergo a quadruple heart bypass operation.

Mr. LaFleur was then diagnosed with recurring illness in October 2020.

The last public visit of Mr. Lafleur, now 70, was last October in Quebec. The number 4 he wore with the Remparts during his junior apprenticeship was subsequently immortalized by the Major League Hockey League of Quebec.

In a moving speech, he said he was fighting the “battle of his life”.

– With QMI

