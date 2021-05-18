Jay LaFleur is immortalized in the Four Corners of QMJHL

There will be no. 4 in QMJHL next season, neither next nor next. In fact, no player will wear that number in the future since Circuit de Corto announced Tuesday that they will withdraw to the four corners of the league in honor of Guy LaFleur.

Mr. LaFleur wore a number bib. 4 in his two seasons at QMJHL with Quebec Remparts. In 118 matches, LaFleur terrorized the opponent’s defenses by collecting 379 points. In April 2019, QMJHL named him at the top of its list of the 50 best players in its history.

“I wasn’t expecting this before Jill (Corto) called me. I feel proud that I have this honor. I have always said that singles titles are won by playing with the elite players who allow you to achieve your goals. […] With Quebec Remparts, we all had something to prove, which is that QMJHL was as good if not better than Ontario and that we have nothing to envy, nor in the West, “Lafleur admitted, Tuesday.

QMJHL, in partnership with Remparts de Québec, will hold a party to honor Lafleur at the start of next season which, in addition, will mark the 25th year of Remparts since their rebirth in 1997.

” I’m fine ”

The blonde devil was in good spirits yesterday. Lung cancer, which he’s been fighting for a few months, hasn’t caused him much trouble in recent weeks.

“Since the last two treatments, things have been going really well. I don’t have nausea so I accept what is happening because it’s not always clear. There are weeks of treatment where you are Feeling Lower quality but I was told that it is normal. There, things are going well and I hope they continue. ”

His current fight makes the LaFleur male relish every moment. Even if this isn’t his first singles honor, he is enjoying it just as much.

“What I experience makes me appreciate them more. Usually, accolades, you get when you die, like Fassi (Laughter)! I have the opportunity to get all these honors in my life and there are no words to say how much I appreciate it. It’s a really special honor and I have to thank QMJHL and their teams for participating in … Such an event and to ensure that my shirt was removed. If I were alone, I would have removed all the shirts from the (Remparts) team but I don’t think Giles would agree to that! ”

Specific number

Although he made a career in the NHL Athletic, he did not. 10, he was with 4 rise in the hockey ranks. A sign of respect for his young idol, Jean Bellevue.

“Practically I always wore this number up to the junior ranks. I started in the Quebec Bioi Championships in 1962, 9163 and 1964. Jean Bellevue has always been my role model and inspiration in my youth.”

Speaking of the source of inspiration, Lafleur hopes that the honor he received from QMJHL yesterday will inspire young Quebecers to believe in their dreams.

“Maybe they’ll tell themselves that if they play for QMJHL or anywhere else, they’ll have a chance to remove their shirt. We all have goals when we start but we don’t think about individual honors. We want to win titles as a team. When we get to the end of our career and do an evaluation, we realize we’ve got.” A lot of help… hockey is not One man show. It’s a team work, “he added humbly.

No. No. 4 Guy LaFleur is the second number to retire via QMJHL after Sydney Crosby 87, who was immortalized in September 2019.