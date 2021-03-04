Jazzman Oscar Peterson to be the subject of a documentary

The director’s production company, Melbar Entertainment Group, says Kelly Peterson, the widow of a talented pianist, will be a consulting producer for the documentary. Oscar Peterson: Black and White.

We present the movie as Docu party : Will include archival footage of concerts as well as interviews with family members and musicians who performed with the Grammy Award-winning winner, who passed away at the age of 82 in Mississauga, Ont.

The film will also highlight new performances by artist subtitles by Oscar Peterson, including Dave Young, Narnel Lewis, Jackie Richardson, Robbie Potos and singer Myasha Bruggerosman.

According to the production house, the documentary will explore the life and career of the musician, his artistic influence and mentoring with other artists, as well as the racism he suffered and his legacy. As an uncompromising musician, he is proud of his ethnic origins . The movie is scheduled to release in the fall.

Oscar Peterson wowed audiences around the world and worked with jazz giants such as Ella Fitzgerald, Count Basie, Louis Armstrong and Nat King Cole. Configure it Hymn of freedom, In 1962, it became the anthem of the black civil rights movement. He composed it in 1964 Canada Pavilion, In honor of his country of origin.