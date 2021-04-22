Jean-Francois Coach is the new CEO of Radio Canada Acade

Finally, Jean-Francois Cochet will succeed Colette Francoeur as Regional Director of Radio Canada Acade.

Mr. Caucher, who is now Executive Director of the Community Radio Association, Acadienne de Nouveau-Brunswick, will take office on 17 May.

“It is with great pride that I have joined the Radio-Canada Acadie team to support it in its growth. We will enthusiastically and dynamically continue our mandate to inform more of our Francophone and Akkadian communities and entertainment about them, in all the Atlantic provinces and the rest of the country,” Mr. Couchette said in a press release issued by Public Radio on Thursday after – Midday.

Jean-Francois Cochet, who has more than 15 years experience as a director in several companies and institutions, “will have a mandate to continue to develop public broadcasting in Acadia.”

The arrival of Jean-Francois Coach at the helm of Radio Canada Acade came after Colette Franco’s swift departure in December.

Radio Canada has never explained the reasons for the departure of Ms Francor, who served as Regional Station Manager from 2017 to 2020.