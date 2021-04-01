Jean Labier is at the heart of a documentary tribute to five years since his death

Five years after the death of politician and journalist Jean Labier in a plane crash on the Magdalen Islands, a documentary will pay homage to it. Worthy Jean LaPier: A Man of Heart and Words, It will air on Monday on LCN, then on 1 day he is APR in the value-added tax.

Directed by Marc-André Chabot, this one-hour documentary brings together archival photos and testimonies collected by Denis Levesque. He recalls Jean Labier’s journey, from his native Magdalene Islands, to his federal political career as a Member of Parliament and Minister, then to his activism as a commentator and political columnist on television and radio.

On the original signed music by Éloi Painchaud, Jean Lapier was told by his mother (Lucy) and sister (Laure) as well as his two children (Mary Ann and Jean-Michel), but also by the many characters who worked with him. , Including Lucien Bouchard, Gilles Douceep, Pierre Bruno, Mario Dumont, Paul Arcand, Chantal Hebert, Paul Hood, Thérèse Parisien, and Michel C. Auger.

On March 29, 2016, Jean Lapier was killed in the crash of the plane carrying him to the Magdalen Islands, where he was due to attend his father’s funeral. His wife, three brothers and two crew members were also killed in the accident.

Jean LaPier: A Man of Heart and Words It airs on Mondays at 9 pm on LCN and 1he is April 9 pm on TVA and TVA +.