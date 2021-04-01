Tom Brady, owner of Expos?

Celebrity footballer Tom Brady fully hugged on April 1 by jokingly mentioning on his Twitter account that the Montreal show is back and that he will be participating directly with the organization in multiple roles.

“With Opening Day, I am excited to report that we are returning Expos to MLB in 2022,” he wrote, as “April Fools’”. I’m excited to be the first player / coach / owner in Major League Baseball history. “

With Opening Day today, I’m excited to announce the return of Expos to MLB in 2022. Excited to be the first player / coach / owner in MLB history. pic.twitter.com/Sre5y5LUL2 Tom Brady April 1, 2021

A seven-time Super Bowl champion, Brady maintains a special affection for the Expos, having been drafted in the 18th round by Montreal Club in 1995. He then preferred to pursue his professional football career. The quarterback won six championships in costume as the New England Patriots before adding another episode, with the Tampa Bay Pirate Team, in their last Super Bowl match.

