Jean Mesak contract with Al-Kindi

On Tuesday, the Canadian and striker Jan Misak agreed to a three-season entry contract.

Misak is the second player in the 2020 Draft to sign an agreement with a custody group, after defender Kaiden Gul. CH pulled Mysak midway through the second round, at 48e Ring.

The average deal is $ 8,50,833 per year, and provides a salary of $ 80,000 per season in the Major League Soccer.

The 18-year-old Czech was scheduled to play in the Ontario Junior League (OHL) this season, but the league has yet to start operations due to the pandemic. The season started in Litvinov, Czech Republic, and he has played with Laval Rocket since the start of the MLS campaign.

In 13 matches with Rocket, Mysak scored two goals, he still had no assists and showed a rating of -1. In Litvinov, he scored an assist in 11 matches.

‘Sponge’

Rocket coach Joel Bouchard described Misac as a “sponge,” a player whose rapid arrival among professionals was an excuse to learn as much as possible. According to him, his presence is “refreshing”.

“We can see his involvement,” Bouchard said. We see that he wants to do what we ask of him. Even when he’s not able, he’ll try the same. “

Bouchard further claimed that Misac, who is also a center on the wing, paid great attention to detail and showed “good maturity” in his pre-match preparations. “I go back to basics: he’s a hockey player,” the coach added. I have never done any assessment based solely on the skate or the hands of a player. I focus on how to absorb it [l’information]. »

Hence, Mysak “has hockey,” he believes.

– With Simon Oliver Lawrange