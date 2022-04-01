Jean-Michel Aulas: Tocco, Lyon, C3 … “I had a vision”

So far, everything is going well for Olympique Lyonnais in the European Cup. Often having difficulty in Ligue 1, Gones are irreplaceable in the European League. After the group stage finished well in first place thanks in particular to Toko Ekambi, the tournament’s top scorer (6 goals) and the first player in the tournament’s history.OL To score five goals during the first three days of the C3 group stage, European Cup, Peter Boss’ men got rid of heart rate Porto in the round of 16.

In the next round, Lyon will oppose West Ham, who are currently seventh in the English Premier League. The first leg is scheduled for next Thursday. Even if the ordeal seems harsh, Jean-Michel Aulas, president of the French club, is quite confident. In front of the press, the director explained that “ Vision On his team’s European Cup journey: yI think this year will be a good year This optimism explains it tete’s arrival ” And the “ consensus “which was created” Behind the team with all our fans as they did in the Porto match “.