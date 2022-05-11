Jeanick Fournier’s fate rests in the public’s hands at Canada’s Got Talent

Jannick Fournier reached the semi-finals directly thanks to a golden button.

Instead, the judges chose singer Stacey Kay and magician Savio Joseph for the final match, which will be held on May 17.

Two finalists, from among the remaining seven, will be chosen in a public vote.

She was the last to perform during the live broadcast, just like the US version, which often ultimately saves the performances most likely to characterize viewers.

Wearing a red dress, the singer was visibly emotional and optimistic while performing the song never enoughfrom the movie greatest showman.

What incredible control and power After Jason Priestley questioned her performance, a judge questioned why she didn’t really have a place in Las Vegas.

Thanks a lot It was launched in French after the judges’ comments. Then she addressed her children.

Janique Fournier has long been known for Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, particularly for her interpretations of Celine Dion’s songs. She works as an assistant beneficiary and is an adoptive mother of two children with Down syndrome.

In his presentation, Judge Hoy Mandel highlighted his participation. it’s my time announced.

She was recently awarded a Medal of Honor by the National Assembly, supported by a video of Prime Minister François Legault, during a presentation in Saguenay.

Elimination of Sebastian Savard

Earlier in the show, Sebastian Savard, who participated in the other semi-finals, had his dream come to an end. The violinist-turned-tightrope walker, originally from Roberval, was not one of the participants, out of seven, chosen by viewers. The audience chose singer Kelly Lauder from Newfoundland and dance troupe Shadow Entertainment from Toronto.