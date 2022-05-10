Hay fever or Omicron: Here’s how to tell the difference

Birch allergy season is coming to an end and here comes hay fever caused by a wave of grass pollen. “We’re starting to see severely infected patients arrive, but this is only the beginning.GP Caroline Fortebed explains. This will increase, even if we are alerted to a big peak on Monday in Brussels“It’s starting to get sunny, hot, dry and windy”All conditions for pollen to stagnate in the air“.

The result: rhinitis, that is, a stuffy and runny nose. Moderately strong conjunctivitis with eye redness, wateriness, itching and itching and regular sneezing. “The most sensitive are also affected by a dry, annoying cough during the day. Of course, these symptoms are aggravated if you are in the garden, if you mow the lawn: coughing can intensify and lead to an increase in sensitivity at the level of the bronchi.e,” the GP continues.

“For people with asthma, this can lead to seizures and breathing difficulties.. Don’t forget your puff!

With all this, tiredness can begin and questions begin to arise. What if it was covid? Dr. Fortbed is reassured: “If you have a cold with a dry cough and you know you have an allergy, you don’t have to worry too much. What you need to be aware of is the temperature and body aches that are symptoms of Covid, not allergic rhinitis. They are observed with watery eyes and sneezing. It is exclusive to allergies. “

Advice given by Dr. Mollman: “Take an anti-ethamine, if you are allergic, it will completely relieve your discomfort. In the case of an allergy in addition to Covid, the relief is not really there.. “

If there is any doubt, a constant fatigue, a real feeling of loss of taste and smell,”A self-test even if it is not 100% reliable is still a good indicatorDr. Fortebed continues. And of course, you can contact your doctor who can prescribe the test.. “

Finally, Caroline Fortbed warns that we are at the beginning of the season and that in June and July, the most important peaks will be reached. The pollen season is getting longer and longer. Desensitization, or so-called allergen immunotherapy with an otolaryngologist, can be an effective solution for those most affected.