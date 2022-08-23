Jeff Bezos at the Lord of the Rings premiere

(Los Angeles) called the most expensive series in the world, but Amazon is a product The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Powercalled the billion-dollar budget a “deal” at its world premiere Monday night in Los Angeles with CEO Jeff Bezos in attendance.

The series, which will launch on September 2 on the Amazon platform, is a personal obsession for Mr. Bezos, founder of the billionaire online shopping site that launched in flow.

The ambitious adaptation of the universe created by JRR Tolkien in his novels began when Amazon Prime bought the rights for $250 million about five years ago.

The series is planned for five seasons, each lasting ten hours.

Jeff Bezos joined the show’s stars and producers Monday night at Culver Studios in Los Angeles, where the first two episodes aired before a major light show featuring dozens of illuminated drones.

Producer Lindsey Webber called the $1 billion budget “a very catchy headline that people love to talk about,” but promised viewers that “the money is really on the screen.”

From the red carpet, she told AFP the show’s staggering cost explained its “five seasons build”.

She added, referring to the movies Huge budget of the finest Hollywood studios.

rings of strength It takes place 4,000 years before the Peter Jackson movie trilogy and the original books, in the “Second Age,” a fictional historical period of the universe invented by Tolkien about which he has given relatively few details.

The cast of the series is relatively unknown worldwide.

Morfydd Clark and Robert Aramayo play very recreated versions of Galadriel and Elrond, characters already familiar to movie fans. Lord of the rings.

“It’s an epic adventure story, with global themes, and there’s a true labor of love – we’ve all worked hard, and I hope people enjoy it,” Robert Aramayo commented at Monday’s premiere.