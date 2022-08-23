Sleeping escape game for the elderly

Many French people, especially the elderly, understand that sleep, just like diet and lifestyle, can very well promote aging. Firstly.

Remember that, contrary to what one might think, it is not normal to sleep so little after 60 years. Seniors and seniors also need a good night’s sleep to get off to a good start!

As such, many recent scientific studies have focused on the sleep of older and older adults. Let’s quote for example a survey conducted by Inserm in collaboration with University College London (UCL) which indicates that sleeping six hours or less per night between the ages of 50 and 70 may be associated with an increased risk of dementia!

As a reminder, a person (regardless of age) should sleep an average of 6 48 hours. However, specialists recommend sleeping between 7:30 and 9 hours for a truly refreshing night (source of the National Sleep and Waking Institute).

Designed in tandem with a specialist agency, this life-size game – English escape game – invites participants – in this case the elderly – to interact around a fundamental topic for aging well: sleep.

For 45 minutes, players will put themselves in the shoes of retired secret agents from the DGST (Direction Générale du Sommeil Temporel) and have the task of analyzing the sleep of a historical character.

After identifying the celebrities with restless sleep, players will need to solve various puzzles to return their mission to their manager. Goal ? Help the hero find restful sleep to promote good aging.

“ In their daily lives, older adults tend to forget or underestimate the importance of good sleep. However, it is a guarantee of psychological, emotional and physical balance and is crucial to healthy aging..

Based on this observation, it seemed to us necessary to raise awareness on this topic, through an original and participatory game as fun as our workshops. Pauline Trankart, chief of health and social work at MSA Gironde explains.

Free to access from September, the escape game is aimed at seniors residing in the Gironde, Lot-et-Garonne, Dordogne, Landes, and Pyrenees-Atlantic counties. An original awareness-raising work, imagined and designed by Aquitaine Pension Funds and the Cologne Sud Quest Agency.

