Jim Irving thinks banning glyphosate would be “disastrous” for NB.

In a meeting with the Parliamentary Committee on Climate Change, Jim Irving argued that a ban on glyphosate It will be disastrous .

In the short term, that will be difficult. If we are no longer able to use these herbicides, it will have a major impact on our business. We have to use it carefully at this time , He said.

Jim Irving and David Kohn greeted each other moments before the row over the glyphosate issue, during Tuesday’s Parliamentary Climate Change Committee meeting. Photo: Radio Canada/Jacques Poitras/CBC

Company officials told the parliamentary committee that the herbicide is sprayed on only 0.5% of the forest in any given year.

According to them, the use of glyphosate quadruples the possibility of harvesting timber in an area, which in turn leads to the preservation of more crown land.

Irving director of research and development, Andrew Willett, said: disturbing information It is easy to find glyphosate online which is misleading.

We can’t develop public policy or make investments based on what Karen said on Facebook or something we read on Google , Det Andrew Willett.

He notes that Health Canada has said glyphosate is safe and that the majority of Canadians trust the federal agency with COVID-19 vaccination.

We can’t just say “We trust Health Canada about vaccines, but not other products” Andrew Willett confirmed.

Glyphosate is the active ingredient in herbicides primarily marketed under the Roundup brand. It is the most widely used pesticide in Canada and around the world. It is licensed by Health Canada and is widely used in the agriculture and forestry industries, but is classified as Possible carcinogen by the World Health Organization since 2015. See also Canadian wholesalers sales fell in July

Members of the Parliamentary Committee on Climate Change, which has been examining glyphosate use since the beginning of the year, had tough questions for the Irving clan.

The Green Party leader tried to find out why Jim Irving called for a ban on glyphosate A disastrous He is asked to identify the shareholders in his family company.

He also tried to find out the annual revenue generated by the company’s forestry division, which Jim Irving declined to disclose.

You did really well in New Brunswick David Kohn said, noting that the company could pay more to grow and harvest wood without the herbicide.

David Kohn also denounced the enormous pressure the company has done with elected officials.

One of Irving’s CEOs, Jason Killam, responded that he was healthy conversation with governments.

Meeting with reporters after the meeting, Jim Irving brushed off David Kuhn’s questions, saying the longtime environmental activist Does not understand the middle .

With information from Jacques Poitras of CBC