Job Opportunities: Canada Looking to Cameroon

A delegation headed by Ia Toure, delegate general of Quebec for French-speaking African countries, has been on Cameroonian soil since Monday, July 26, 2021.

Consolidation, intensification and entertainment of economic cooperation between Quebec and Cameroon. That is the goal of the tour that began on Cameroonian soil on Monday, July 26, 2021, chaired by Ia Toure, delegate general of the Quebec Province for French-speaking African countries and residing in Dakar, Senegal.

Quebec envoys on a one-week working visit in Yaounde and Douala, were received last Monday by Prime Minister and Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngoti and Minister of Foreign Relations Legon. Mbela Mbela.

During a hearing granted by Alameen Osman MiOn Monday, July 26, 2021, the Minister of Economy, Planning and Regional Development (MENPAT) revealed the purpose of his visit. Ia Toure indicated that his main task is to discover Africa's potential to create jobs with Quebec in Douala, the economic city par excellence. Alameen Osman Mi I took the opportunity to present in microcosm the economic assets of Cameroon and Africa, which has just adopted the National Development Strategy 2020-2030, the main objective of which is the structural transformation of the economy, while congratulating the Quebec initiative