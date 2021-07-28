tennis | Olympic Games postponed from Thursday

(Paris) The International Tennis Federation (ITF) announced, on Wednesday, that the Olympic tournament matches will start at 3 pm instead of 11 am from Thursday, after many players complained of the sweltering heat in the Ariake Tennis Stadium Tokyo Park.

“It is in the interest of the health and well-being of the players and […] “Due to the high temperatures and humidity in Tokyo, matches will begin at 3:00pm on Thursday 29th,” the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) said in a statement.

This decision “was made on the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the organizers of the Olympic Games – 2020, the Olympic broadcasting service as well as players, referees, medical experts and other key players,” FIT details.

The announcement came after several players struggled with harsh playing conditions on Wednesday. Spaniard Padusa had to leave the field in a wheelchair, having surrendered in the quarter-final against Marketa Vondrosova.

Russia’s No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev was “on the verge of [s’]collapse”, during his match against Italian Fabio Fognini, who suffers from heat and humidity.

PHOTO GIUSEPPE CACACE, AFP “All the players I know say that it is not normal to start matches at 11 am,” Medvedev said.

“From the beginning of the game, I felt that I was having trouble breathing. After the meeting, Medvedev explained. “At the end of the second set, I saw the lions, I was retreating. I was about to collapse on the field. ”

Medvedev then asked the organizers to postpone the schedule of matches scheduled for 11 am.

