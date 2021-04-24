Joe Biden admits to the Armenian Genocide

The traditional White House statement on Celebration Day, April 24, mentions the word first Genocide .

Americans honor all Armenians who died in the genocide that began 106 years ago today Joe Biden Books.

We confirm the date. We are not doing this to confuse anyone, but to make sure what happened never happens again. , he added.

Immediately after the White House press release was issued, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned it Politicization by third parties Of the controversy about this time in history.

His Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey had not done so Lessons to take from anyone about their history .

Words cannot change history or rewrite it Mr. Cavusoglu tweeted, shortly after the US President made the announcement.

We will not learn lessons from anyone in our history , he added.

The Armenian Genocide has been recognized by more than twenty countries and many historians, but Turkey is fiercely disputed by it.

Joe Biden, who had promised during his campaign to take the lead on the issue, informed his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday of his decision during a phone conversation.

The two leaders agreed to meet in June on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels.

For his part, the Armenian Prime Minister welcomed the US announcement very positively.

Nicole Pacinian thanked the US President for that A very strong measure of justice and historical truth Which offers prof Invaluable support for descendants of the Armenian Genocide victims , In a message on Facebook.

It constitutes recognition of genocide An encouraging example for all who want to build a just and tolerant international community Said the head of the Armenian government.

Unity and disagreements

Regard To honor the victims, not to overwhelm anyone A US official confirmed, on condition of anonymity.

We still view Turkey as a key NATO ally , She added.

There are many common interests, but at the same time it is not a secret that there are differences between our two countries She said again.

From her point of view, The President is serious about promoting respect for human rights around the world, and is working to ensure that such atrocities do not recur .

An essential part of this process is the codification of historical facts , She pleaded.

Joe Biden insisted in his press release that we should look to the future. Toward the world we want to build for our children .