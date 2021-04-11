Joe Biden greets Prince Philip, “the nice guy”

(Washington) Prince Philip, who died on Friday, was a “good man” who “never went away”, greeted US President Joe Biden from the White House.

France Media

After describing Prince Philip in the familiar manner he is often fond of (“oh man”), he said that he and his wife Jill sent their condolences to Queen Elizabeth II.

We’ll regret it, especially in the UK. He is 99 years old, and has never raised his foot, so I take my hat off to him, ”the Tenant continued to the White House. He also praised“ his courage in World War II ”and highlighted the many charities he founded throughout his life in public service.

The US President also noted that the Duke of Edinburgh was a “great advocate of the environment.”

In a more formal statement Friday morning, Joe Biden praised “decades of selfless work” for the late British monarch’s husband.

The Democratic President said: “Prince Philip has dedicated himself to the people of the United Kingdom, to the Commonwealth and his family.”