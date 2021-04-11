Without the best goalscorers, the Raptors set an attacking record

Despite the absence of Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry and Fred Vanfleet, the Raptors scored 87 first-half points, a record, in a 135–115 victory over the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Saturday.

In the absence of the first trio of the Raptors, it was newcomer Gary Trent Jr., who got him in the trading deadline against Norman Powell, who took over with 44 points, a high personal figure.

Trent Fils earned his first five three-pointers and finished the night 7-for-9 this season and 17-for-19 overall, in addition to collecting 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

Malachi Flynn added 20 points and 11 assists. OG Anunoby scored 15 points, one more than Watanabe and two more than Deandre ‘Bembry.

Montrealer Chris Boucher scored nine points and his first three blocks allowed him to reach the 100 mark this season. Boucher ranks fourth in the NBA with 102 blocks.

Toronto (21-32) is still in the race for tenth place, which gives access to the qualifiers to the playoffs. The Raptors are two games away from the Chicago Bulls, who are currently holding their last ticket.

On Sunday evening, the Canadian Raptors will visit RJ Barrett and Knicks in New York.

Kyle Lowry walked out again, annoyed at his right foot. Nevertheless, coach Nick Norse hopes he can be counted on at Madison Square Garden. Lowry missed the sixth game in a row on Saturday.

Fred Vanfleet injured his left thigh and missed the fourth game in a row while Pascal Siakam got an evening rest.

Ahead of the match, Toronto announced it had signed a Birch Ore montriller, who might play his first minutes with the Raptors on Sunday, according to Nurse.