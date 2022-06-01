Deep Heard trial verdict: “There is no winner (…) Both are armed”

Even if Johnny Depp wins his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard and that person will have to pay $15 million, the actors come out losers in this lengthy legal process, according to criminal attorney Me Conrad Lord.

• Read also: Johnny Depp wins defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard

• Read also: Kate Moss claps for Johnny Depp in London

“There are no winners in such cases,” Mr. Lord said in an interview with LCN.

The latter believes that the career of the former spouses has been distorted by this case, which is widely publicized in the media.

“It’s a theatrical trial, because she lives in the United States,” the lawyer said.

As for the verdict, it gives additional reason to Johnny Depp, who managed to convince the jury that he was not violent, as Conrad Lord believed. For the criminal attorney, Kate Moss’ testimony was crucial to the actor’s victory.

“He was someone who had no advantage in coming to testify,” says Conrad Lord.

The lawyer believes that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard would have benefited from settling this case through mediation, especially without all the media hype surrounding the trial.

Yet he believes, Lord, that there is a lesson to be learned from this trial.

“Writing something that would identify someone else and saying things all of a sudden, can degrade people’s reputation very quickly,” he explains.

To see the full interview, watch the video above.