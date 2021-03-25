NHL: Summary of Wednesday’s game with the Wild and Sharks Games

Wednesday, March 24, 2021, 8:02 pm

(Update : Thursday, March 25, 2021 01:12 AM)

Maxime Comtua scored the goal and came close to a draw, but Minnesota Wilde maintained their 3-2 win over the Anaheim Dax on Wednesday.

The Quebec striker allowed the Ducks to equalize early in the third inning. He hit the goal for the tenth time this season, 22 seconds in the final third.

Trailing with a goal in the last minute of play, Comtua popped into the pocket, but his growth collided with the post to the left of Cam Talbot. The goalkeeper knocked out one final throw upon hearing the siren to give Wilde the victory when he returned 28 pucks.

Jared Spurgeon took care of Wilde’s attacking side, scoring two goals in the first half. Nico Sturm scored the third goal for Minnesota in the third half.

In the evening, the ducks captured striker Alexander Volkov from Tampa Bay Lightning versus Antoine Morand and a seventh round.

Kane himself a charge of de Kings

Evander Kane spent a night with two goals to lead the San Jose Sharks to a 4–2 win over the Los Angeles Kings.

The striker raised the score to 2-0 by the Sharks in the first half, following a goal by teammate Rudolf Packers. Kane returned to the charge early in the third inning.

With the score 2-1, the red light flashed to give San Jose two goals just 21 seconds before the penalty shoot-out.

Thomas Hertel hit the Kings 82 seconds later with his ninth goal of the season.

Adrian Quimby tried to bring the Kings back to the match with a goal in the fifth minute of the third game, but Martin Jones did the rest of the mission to end his night with 42 saves. Alex Yavalo was the Kings’ other goalscorer.