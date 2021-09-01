Joey Desjardins finished eighth in road cycling

There was thick fog as cyclists took part in the event on Wednesday at the Circuit Fuji International Speedway.

On the first middle lap, Desjardins was 10th, while Hyndman was 13th and penultimate ahead of compatriot Charles Moreau.

This arrangement remained more or less the same throughout the race. Desjardins crossed the finish line with a time of 2 hours 48 minutes 4 seconds, which is good for eighth place.

Charles Moreau (2:59.47) for his part took 10th place, ahead of Hyndman (3:00.50), 11th.

Like good wine

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation runner Ruslan Kuznetsov, 40, beat Swiss Heinz Frey, 63, and Austrian Walter Ablinger, 52. Like any victory has no age!

After the gold medal in the time test, CPR athlete Ruslan Kuznetsov took first place in the road race (class H3). Photo: Getty Images / Dean Mouhtaropoulos

Spanish players Israel Rider Ibanez and Luis Miguel Garcia Marquina had to surrender. Italian Paolo Sechetto and German Vico Merklin suffered the same fate.

Recipient of the Master’s Medal for the ninth time

American Oksana Masters cemented her position as a Paralympic athlete with great versatility by winning the gold medal in the women’s H5 road race category.

She also won a gold medal in the H4-5 time trial class.

The 32-year-old semi-athlete is now a Paralympic medalist in four different sports, the Summer and Winter Games combined (rowing, road cycling, cross-country skiing, and biathlon).

His impressive record includes three gold, three silver, and three bronze medals, all of which he won at five Paralympics.