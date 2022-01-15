Joining FaceTime calls on Xbox is now possible! | Xbox One

FaceTime is the popular video calling app included with Apple devices: iPhone, iPad, and iPod let you chat while looking at each other. Nothing unusual about it, except that this app was intended for owners of Apple devices. With the publication of iOS 15, FaceTime is opening up to the world and now allows you to communicate with anyone, anywhere…even on Xbox!

Do we have FaceTime?

The feature, which was first spotted on Reddit and then circulated widely on Twitter, shows the FaceTime conversation on the transmitter TV that’s none other than the Xbox Series S! An astonishing photo as Apple is known for its openness… and yet! One of its flagship apps can now be accessed through the all-new Microsoft Edge browser for Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. Shame on knowing your Apple TV isn’t capable of this!

How to join a FaceTime call

the Instructions

Apple first determines that only an Apple device is able to create a FaceTime link. Recipients can then join the conversation via the link sent.

On an iOS device: Select Create Link in the FaceTime app

Send the link to an email account (Outlook, Gmail, Yahoo, etc.)

Sign in to this email account on the Microsoft Edge browser for Xbox

Click the link to join your FaceTime call

By Microsoft, some webcams are recommended to start a video chat on Xbox Series X | S. Regarding the previous generation, the Kinect It is not mentioned in this List Officially while Skype was at the center of the Xbox One promotional campaign. Be aware, however, that the Microsoft Smart Camera is fully compatible if you own an Xbox One, Xbox One S, or Xbox One X (with an adapter for the other two). An original way to give it a second life while communicating with your loved ones.