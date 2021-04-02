Sony will announce new smartphones on April 14th, the successor to the expected Xperia 1 II

Sony has just formalized the date of its upcoming Xperia smartphone line-up. So the Japanese company will unveil at least one new product on April 14th. Either in two weeks. The event will be broadcast live on YouTube. An Xperia 1 replacement is clearly expected.

There are two classes of builders. There are those who reveal smartphones all year round, such as Xiaomi or Samsung. There are those who prefer to rely only on highlights, such as Apple. Sony, a lover of tradition, is clearly part of the second category. The Japanese company unveils phones twice a year: once in early spring. And once in early fall.

In particular, it is time for Sony to unveil the new phase of its smartphone catalog. The information became official this morning, on The official YouTube account of the Sony Xperia group. On top of this channel you can find the next event that should not be missed for fans of the brand. It comes to April 14. Either in less than two weeks.

The event will be broadcast naturally on YouTube (and certainly on certain social networks). Will start on 09:30 In the morning, France time. The duration of the event is not specified. So it cannot be assumed how many phones will be formalized.

Xperia expects a new high-end

It is clear that we have several hypotheses about the celebration program. First, several rumors indicated that the company was preparing to launch the successor to the Xperia 1 II, The Xperia 1 III (Pronounce Xperia 1 mark III, like Alpha cameras). This can bear a 6.5 inch OLED screen Definition of who should remain 4K, like the previous. The refresh rate should reach 120Hz, as in Xperia 5 II.

Rumors also talk about the Snapdragon 888 to revive the whole thing, with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, in order to compete with smartphones for games like ROG Phone 5. The package will be complemented by a 5000 mAh battery and a camera with a periscope lens. Among other possible hypotheses, we also consider a successor to Xperia 10 II And Xperia L4. Both were introduced in February 2020 along with the Xperia 1 II.