Michael Kingsbury’s winning streak ends in Deer Valley

In the final, assigned to the six best skaters, he collected 82.84 points. Japan’s Ikuma Horishima (84.04), dolphin the day before, this time won the gold.

And Swede Walter Walberg (79.62) ranked third.

It was a really nice descent. Ikoma put all the chewing gum and did everything he could to offer me, Kingsbury analyzed. I knew. When I saw his time, he was faster than me. I knew I had a good run, but while watching him, he was probably his best in the competition.

I knew I left the door open for him. I don’t think I did my best skiing, but it was very good for the conditions,” Kingsbury added. When I crossed the streak, I knew the next competition would be at the Olympics. My body is fine and I’m healthy and that’s what matters.

Kingsbury sees his winning streak, I started at Alpe d’Huez in DecemberStop at four. he fell Two in Mont-Tremblant, in early January, before landing in Deer Valley.

He was the only Canadian in the final. Laurent Dumais, Brendan Kelly, Gabriel Dufresne and Jordan Cooper ranked eighth, ninth, tenth and twenty-eighth, respectively.

In the playoffs, Kingsbury scored 80.79, followed by Dumais in second place with 77.12. Doumas’ performance even allowed him to beat Horishima (75.55) and Wallberg (75.06).

I’m so happy for Laurent. I know it’s not easy coming back from a back injury and I know he’s still in pain. It was cling [il s’est accroché]. I’m not surprised, but his skating impressed me Kingsbury said.

Kingsbury’s biggest rival, Hiroshima, has posted a seventh podium in seven events this season, the third victory of his career.

In the Mogols World Cup standings, Kingsbury held first place with a total of 572 points. However, with his victory on Friday, Hiroshima cut 20 points ahead of Quebec, and his delay was only 12 points.

I think today’s performance takes the pressure off me for gaming. I don’t get to the games in a perfect way, but I’m off to a great start to the season, and I have a great month in January, so I’m very satisfied Quebec confirmed.

There is only one stop left on the Mughal World Cup calendar this season. It will be held on March 19 in Megève, France, after the Beijing Olympics.

Strong women’s final

The women’s final was very tight, and only a few tenths of the points separated the top three. This was the work of Japanese Anri Kawamura (80.89), the second day before Beren Lafont. The French ranked third this time with a score of 80.02 points. Australian Jakara Anthony (80.32) finished second.

Chloe Dufour-Lapointe, 15, was the highest-grossing Canadian. His sisters Justin, Sofiane Gagnon and Maya Schwinghammer were eliminated in the playoffs.