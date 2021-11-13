Jonathan David beats Costa Rica for Canada

David broke the tie when he jumped a loose ball in front of the Costa Rica goalkeeper.
It was three minutes after a stunning attempt by Tajon Buchanan that hit the post.
Despite the grueling end of the game, which was briefly interrupted by five invading fans, Canada took all three points on merit: 63% of possession and 14 shots, including two points on goal.
Costa Rica was threatening at times, but was only able to frame one of her seven shots.
48,806 spectators attended the match at Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium.
Canada is doing well
Canada (3-4-0) remains undefeated in qualifying for the CONCACAF Championship. In seven matches, Canada had three wins and four draws, putting it in third place. The top three places in the eight-team tournament will go directly to the World Cup.
By virtue of its record, Canada has 13 points in 7 games, two points behind Panama, in fourth place, and one less than the United States in second place.
Costa Rica (1-3-3) is in fifth place with 6 points in 7 matches.
By beating Mexico on Tuesday, still in Edmonton, Canada will take second place in the standings.
Mexico lost to the United States 2-0 on Friday night. And he was satisfied with a draw with Canada at home earlier in this qualifying stage.
Friday’s game mostly marks the return of the prodigal son Alphonso Davies. The Bayern Munich striker and international soccer star returns to Edmonton, where he grew up, to defend his country’s colors.
This week, Davis said he would
a few butterfliesBut he will quickly remove the tension to focus on collecting the three points associated with victory.
Herdmann announced that he would have a healthy squad of players. After hosting Costa Rica, Canada hosts Mexico on Tuesday, still in Edmonton.
Canada appointed soccer star Richard McClaren to conduct an independent investigation
In addition, a few minutes before kick-off on Friday evening, Canada Football Club announced the appointment of Richard McClaren’s government to highlight the passage of former coach Bob Berarda into the women’s under-20 squad, who is facing charges of misconduct.
In cooperation with the Canadian National Team Players Association, Football Canada launched a transparent and independent third-party investigation into the proceedings in 2008 which led to the dismissal of the former women’s national team head coach. Understand what happened and develop recommendations and best practices for future investigations to better protect all those involved in our sport.
Such an investigation was first conducted by former gamer Ciara McCormack in February 2019.
Berarda was arrested in December 2020 and faces two counts of sexual assault, six of sexual assault and one of soliciting children.
