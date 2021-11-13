Jonathan David beats Costa Rica for Canada

David broke the tie when he jumped a loose ball in front of the Costa Rica goalkeeper.

The start of the Twitter gadget. Skip the widget? The end of the Twitter gadget. Back to the beginning of the widget?

It was three minutes after a stunning attempt by Tajon Buchanan that hit the post.

The start of the Twitter gadget. Skip the widget? The end of the Twitter gadget. Back to the beginning of the widget?

Despite the grueling end of the game, which was briefly interrupted by five invading fans, Canada took all three points on merit: 63% of possession and 14 shots, including two points on goal.

Costa Rica was threatening at times, but was only able to frame one of her seven shots.

48,806 spectators attended the match at Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium.

Canada is doing well

Canada (3-4-0) remains undefeated in qualifying for the CONCACAF Championship. In seven matches, Canada had three wins and four draws, putting it in third place. The top three places in the eight-team tournament will go directly to the World Cup.

By virtue of its record, Canada has 13 points in 7 games, two points behind Panama, in fourth place, and one less than the United States in second place.

Costa Rica (1-3-3) is in fifth place with 6 points in 7 matches.

By beating Mexico on Tuesday, still in Edmonton, Canada will take second place in the standings.

Mexico lost to the United States 2-0 on Friday night. And he was satisfied with a draw with Canada at home earlier in this qualifying stage.

Friday’s game mostly marks the return of the prodigal son Alphonso Davies. The Bayern Munich striker and international soccer star returns to Edmonton, where he grew up, to defend his country’s colors.

This week, Davis said he would a few butterflies But he will quickly remove the tension to focus on collecting the three points associated with victory.

Herdmann announced that he would have a healthy squad of players. After hosting Costa Rica, Canada hosts Mexico on Tuesday, still in Edmonton.