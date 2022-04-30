Jordan Harris’ first NHL goal

Jordan Harris capitalized on the Canadians’ last game of the season to score his first goal in the National Hockey League.

🗣️ The first goal in the NHL! Harris scores his first goal in the National Hockey League!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/DA6mYGbrIp – Montreal Canadiens (CanadiensMTL) April 29, 2022

And he took advantage of Brendan Gallagher’s presence in the net of the Panthers to hit a good shot from the blue line.

It’s certainly not the best goal of his hockey career, but he was still able to direct the ball toward the net, which is often a guarantee of success.

Like what isn’t always the big kicks defeat goalkeepers, even in the National Hockey League.

Harris in his 10th game in the National Hockey League and this is not only his first goal, but also his first point in the National Hockey League.

He is the seventh Canadian player to score his first goal in the National Hockey League this season.

After Jordan Harris, Mike Hoffman and Cole Caufield scored for the Canadians, who quickly advanced 3-0 in this match. And let’s say the Leopard goalkeeper’s save percentage is going to be a hit.