Joshua Roy and Riley Kidney Invited To Junior Team Canada Camp

The last World Junior Championships presented in December has been canceled due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The next CHJ will already be presented and as noted by Mikaël Lalancette, 13 representatives of the QMJHL have been invited to the summer camp.

Two of these representatives are CH aspirants. They are Joshua Roy and Riley Kidney.

Thirteen QMJHL players have been invited to Team Canada Junior Summer Camp: Tyson Hinds, Tristan Lono, Evan Nose, Zachary Boldock, Zach Dean, Nathan Gaucher, Riley Kidney, Zachary Laureux, Olivier Nadeau, Justin Rubidas and Joshua Roy. #the sun – Michael Lancet (@MikLalancette) June 16, 2022

The summer camp will take place from July 23-27 and will decide which players will be on Team Canada’s squad next December.

As for the canceled (and postponed) 2022 World Championships, it will be held next August. All players without exception who were on the team will be invited back if their NHL club doesn’t mind, of course. If some players cannot participate, they will have to be replaced by summer camp guests. Will Roy be among the first to be called up to replace them in August? Details next month.

Players who participated in the FIFA U-20 World Championships 2022 have been contacted and told that they will be part of the squad when it resumes in August if they are able to participate. Several “if”s, by then, including negotiating with their NHL clubs. Announcement in July. – Kevin Dube (@KDubeJDQ) June 16, 2022

For Joshua Roy and Riley Kidney, the championship would be a great way to end the 2022 season. Especially for Roy, who has won almost everything this year. He was the QMJHL’s regular season top scorer, the third leading scorer in the playoffs, and won the Person of the Year award and is a finalist for the League’s Most Valuable Player award.

A gold medal (in January 2023) with Team Canada will be an exclamation point for 2022. I almost forgot: he signed his first professional contract with Montreal.

Riley Kidney also signed a contract with Al-Kindi.

Let’s hope the two Montreal nominees make a good impression at camp.

