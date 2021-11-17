Victory and disaster over the leopards

The Florida Panthers dominated again in the 6-1 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday at Sunrise Stadium, but it was the knee injury to Alexander Barkov that caught the eye.

In the 1:47th minute of the second half, Barkov tried to outflank clever defender Scott Mayfield, who entered the area. The latter pulled out his knee, and Barkov’s knee bent in the wrong direction.

Barkov left the match and did not return. He still had time to collect a assist in the first goal of the match, scored by Jonathan Huberdeau. He has nine goals and 17 points in 15 games this season.

Mayfield, for his part, received a huge penalty kick due to a knee injury in addition to being sent off from the match.

Along with Huberdeau, Ryan Lomberg, Carter Verheig and Patrick Hornqvist also moved the ropes in the first third to knock Elijah Sorokin out of the game. Aaron Ekblad and Frank Vatrano added two more wins, and Sergey Bobrovsky responded with 27 saves.

So Barry Trotz suffered their fourth defeat in a row and remained the last in the Metropolitan Division.

Campbell still shines

In Toronto, Jack Campbell saved 24 signature saves for the third closing of the season in the Maple Leafs’ 3-0 win over the Nashville Predators.

Campbell is having a great time, having knocked out opponents twice in his last three matches. Only one target was allowed during this streak, showing an efficiency rate of 0.989.

The masked man had to run the game by just one goal difference for most of the game since Auston Matthews touched the goal in the first 56 minutes of play. Grace or grace.

Crosby’s first

Sidney Crosby earned his first point of the season after missing several games due to injury and COVID-19, but the Pittsburgh Penguins lost 2-1 to the Sabers at the PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins captain was complicit in Jake Guentzel’s powerful goal in the third inning, but the Sabers actually had a 2-0 lead.

Colin Miller first inserted the needle at the start of the middle clash, then Kyle Okposo added it a few minutes later to give his team a comfortable lead.

The penguins suffered their third setback in a row and now have an appointment with the Canadian, Thursday in Montreal.