Maxim Lapierre refers to Jonathan Toyos

“This is disgusting. Unimaginable. I won’t be back!”

Maxim Lapierre had a lot to say about the Chicago Blackhawks’ profile on TVA Sports on Friday.

The analyst cast his wrath on the organization, but mainly on the 20 Hawks players who were aware of the situation and decided to do nothing to help Kyle Beach.

“We can judge Joel Quinville, we can judge Stan Bowman, but as a former player, I’m going to judge 20 players in the locker room,” Lapierre said.

The person who wore the Montreal Canadiens uniform noticeably during his career pointed a finger at the inaction of the Black Hawk’s captain, Jonathan Toews.

“He was a man I respected throughout my career, but he’s gone today,” said the former striker. He’s the captain, and it’s up to him to take charge. Yes, these are hard things to do, but they are things to do. If you are a leader, you do it.”

“The people I know are around me, whether it’s Guillaume Latendris, or me, Patrice Presbyoa, Frances Buillon, Steve Beggin. These guys would have stood up. I can guarantee it.”

While he was likely a young Hawks, Beach was sexually assaulted in 2010 by team video manager Brad Aldrich. The entire organization had considered this story in order to focus on winning the Stanley Cup.

Beach also claimed that he was the victim of ridicule from some of the club’s veterans.

“Maybe champions on the rink, but far from the rink. What this young man has suffered is unacceptable,” said Lapierre.

“Where was the Players Association? We are here to defend the big contracts, the salary cap, but when something spoils a life like this, where has it been? My mouth is open, I don’t even know what to say about it.”

See the video above.