Justice League, the superhero movie made … twice

In this 100% cinematic version of “À l’Affiche!” , Laure Mannette and Thomas Bowers retrieve the extraordinary fate of “Justice League,” a forgotten comeback movie. Its first director, Zach Snyder, was pulled from the project by Warner, who then entrusted him with Joss Whedon. But the movie, which was released in 2017, did not charm viewers, and Warner finally let Zack Snyder take the reins and introduce a remake, which was just released on VOD. The 4-hour song “Justice League Snyder Cut” received a warmer reception from the crowd.

With “Framing Britney Spears,” Samantha Stark investigates how the American pop star lost control of her life. During the divorce process and her follow-up by the paparazzi, Britney Spears became severely depressed and cracked under the eyes of the cameras … In 2008, Justice placed her under the tutelage of her father Jimmy Spears, who has since managed her career, health and especially his fortune estimated at 60 million dollars. The film traces the singer’s rise without exploring the reasons for this long regency. However, paths are evoked, like hatred of order, in particular, and this assumption according to which if Britney were a man, perhaps one would be less interested in their sexuality and potential adventures.

Finally, the Créteil International Women’s Film Festival is taking place online until April 11th. Since 1979, it has given pride of place to female filmmakers. Its goal: making films while “combating all forms of discrimination, race, gender, culture, social class.”. The jury must decide between seven feature films from Kosovo, Spain, Turkey or Canada. Actress and director Ayesha Maiga is the guest star of this edition, with the introduction of her out-of-competition documentary, “Regard Noir”.