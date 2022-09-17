Justin Barron was influenced by Crosby’s comments

Posted today at 9:55 PM.

In Game One of the Junior Championships in Buffalo, Canadian defender Justin Barron had a grade C on his jersey. It’s a great sign of respect for the organization, which, let’s not forget, insisted he be part of the deal with the avalanche of Artturi Lehkonen’s services. Two years ago, he was also named junior team captain with the Mooseheads and his leadership qualities have always been recognized, still only twenty years old. But should we be surprised?

It must be said that Barron has a unique opportunity, which is to rub shoulders and skate in the summer with two of the best players in the NHL in Sidney Crosby and Nathan McKinnon. Two players who are an inspiration to Justin Barron, even if they are playing in a different position than his. You should see the speed they set in practice. They don’t take any light exercise and they don’t miss exercise. They are true professionals and it is contagious.”

Those are great words from Barron who says he is lucky to beat those guys he worshiped when he was younger, who grew up in Halifax and are on the other side of the water, he said. , in Cole. port.

After the trade sent Artturi Lehkonen to Denver, he learned that Sidney Crosby had told a few of his colleagues that he was too fond of Justin Barron and he would never have done such a trade. Today, it’s easy to say that Laconan helped Avalanche win the Stanley Cup so much, but the Canadians now have a young defensive man who shows great promise on his roster.

Barron heard of Sidney Crosby’s words to his heart’s content. “I have some friends who have sent me Sydney’s words. He’s really cool. It’s so special to hear this kind of thing about you, coming from a guy like him too. I’m learning so much from him. He’s simply a great player and person. I can even tell you that he’s constantly helping me out.” improvement.”

