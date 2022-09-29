Justin Trudeau meets victims of the Madelenotte disaster

Justin Trudeau will be accompanied by Federal MP for Gaspésie les-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, Diane Lebouthillier.

Since the beginning of the week, Justin Trudeau has been touring the Atlantic locations hit by Storm Fiona.

About 600 soldiers were sent to Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador to clean beaches, repair roads, and, in some cases, restore power.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, among other places, traveled to Stanley Bridge, Prince Edward Island, to see the damage from Storm Fiona and meet with community members. Photo: Radio Canada/Sarah Derry

Ottawa notes that the military is also available to support the Madelinots if Quebec requests it.

Justin Trudeau emphasized that his government will be there to help affected communities recover.

In the archipelago, as in the rest of the Atlantic Ocean, the passage of Fiona with winds of more than 120 km / h and waves inundated the coast in multiple places. Many buildings were flooded.

In the archipelago, the areas most affected by floods are those in the historic site of La Grave, in Havre-Hubert, Pointe Bass pier and the La Martinique strip.

About forty people had to be evacuated, but there were no reports of injuries. A 73-year-old woman from Port au Basque, on the island of Newfoundland, and an 81-year-old man from Lower Prospect, Nova Scotia, were killed during the storm.

Quebec Tours

Justin Trudeau’s visit to the islands follows that of Quebec’s prime minister, François Legault, on Monday. The Prime Minister assured that his government will work hard to support the affected Madelenottes.

Coalition leader avenir Québec François Legault was able to see the damage caused by Storm Fiona in the Magdalen Islands (Archives). Photo: Radio Canada / Matthew Botvin

During the election campaign, chief CAQ He also promised an additional $100 million investment to combat coastal erosion.

This storm, which occurred a few days before the general elections in Quebec, also led the leader of the PQ party, Paul Saint-Pierre of Blamondon, to go to the archipelago last Monday. Quebec’s Liberal Party leader, Dominique Engled, also planned to stop there this weekend.