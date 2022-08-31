Justin Trudeau refuses to run Hockey Canada

(Ottawa) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that the administration of Canadian hockey has lost the confidence of the federal government and Canadians.

“As a politician, but as a parent in particular, I know how important the organizations that exist are to deliver activities, learning and team spirit […] And the inspiration for so many of our young people across the country need the trust of Canadians and parents about the culture they share with our young people. It’s very clear that for several months, the government and Canadians no longer trust the management of Hockey Canada.”

“The longer it takes to understand this obvious and fundamental truth, the worse it will be for them,” the prime minister added. Plus there will be specific questions about why they don’t understand that real change is required. »

The prime minister’s statement follows a board statement issued earlier this week, in which its members supported President and CEO Scott Smith and his management team despite numerous calls for change.

Canadian hockey has come under fire for its handling of allegations of sexual abuse of players from the 2003 and 2018 National Junior Team.

This is the second time Trudeau has disavowed the National League in response to the allegations.

On July 21 in Nova Scotia, Trudeau said there should be a real wake-up call in Hockey Canada after it was reported that a victim of the alleged assault in 2018 had an out-of-court settlement.