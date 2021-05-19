Karim Benzema is “very proud” to return to the French selection

I have always ignored my personal case, the France team is not mine, it is above everything The coach has justified, claiming he overturned his hesitation after that It was discussed at length With the 33-year-old forward.

On Twitter, he said the footballer who has more than 12 million subscribers himself Very proud Back to the blues and From the trust given to me .

The surprise announcement beats the other 25 names on the list, the final version of which is due to be sent to UEFA on June 1. However, there are also Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram (3 caps) and defender Jules Conde (Sevilla FC), a rookie who has been called up directly to a major tournament, a first for Deschamps.

Beloved in Spain, controversially in France, Benzema will finally resume threading his history with selection, five and a half years after his last double against Armenia (4-0), on October 8, 2015 in Nice. Wink of history, specifically on the Riviera The Blues go on June 2 to challenge the Welsh for the Euro.

back KB9 Comes to strengthen the ranks of world champions and representatives of European champions with the title, as they faced in this euro a very strong first round against Germany, Portugal and Hungary.

Even without expanding the list to 26 players, compared to the usual 23, the Madridians were on the journey, according to Deschamps: I would have removed three more, but I didn’t even ask myself a question .

In sporting terms, this reminder is justified by the successful season of Benzema, who scored 29 goals in 45 appearances for Real. But it’s so surprising that Benzema was Unwanted person Since his conviction in the case of extortion sextape He trained with Matteo Valbuena, then his teammate of choice. He will appear in court in October.

If this is to return Some may be surprised, it makes me happy. I think it was a great decision, given his talent and outstanding performance. The president of the French Confederation, Noel Le Graet, responded.

Without ever closing the door to Madrilenian’s return, Deschamps decided not to take him to Euro 2016 in the name of Group charade and preservation , Before continuing to make this choice in the 2018 World Cup which the Blues won.

In response, Benzema accused him of having it Surrendered under pressure from a racist part of France Two days before the coach’s residence in Bretton was vandalized, with a card treating him as … Racist .

At the age of 52, the Blues coach again showed indulgence, as happened during the withdrawal of former player Adrian Rabiot in September 2020, more than two years after he refused to be a minor reserve in the World Cup.

Lessons of the past were learned: DD This time, no substitute list was announced and the Juventus Turin player was able to integrate into the French group until he became the title holder.

Logically, the 26-year-old former Parisian is high on the list, along with other midfielders Paul Pogba, Ngolo Kante, Corentin Tolisso, Thomas Lemar and Moussa Sissoko.