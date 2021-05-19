The microbiome of our ancestors

This allows you to closely monitor the evolution of the microbiome, and suddenly the impact of recent changes in our diet. This study summarizes a team of 28 researchers from four countries who published it Its results May 12 in review nature, It could also help define the hitherto unknown “population” of our microbiome – literally, the microbial ecosystem that lives within us. Additionally, this research opens new avenues for reclaiming genes like these … in our faeces.

Because this research was conducted on the feces of eight humans who lived from 1,000 to 2,000 years ago. The researchers explained that they found it there Enough of well preserved DNA To be able to ‘reconstruct’ medium or high-quality ‘microbiome’ genomes. The humans in question lived in what is now the southwestern United States and northern Mexico, and the respective genomes were compared to those in today’s gut microbes.

The authors recall that previous studies have shown that our modern diet and way of life appear to be able to link with “less diversity in the gut microbiome.” Some suggest that this low diversity could be linked to a higher incidence of chronic diseases, such as obesity. It is in this context The topic of this paper: “Examination of the gut microbiome of our ancestors can provide insight into the ways in which the coexistence of humans and their microbiome has been altered” in today’s world.