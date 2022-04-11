Karting: An investigation has been opened by the FIA ​​after the Nazi salute to the Russian driver

Paris | The International Automobile Federation (FIA) has opened an investigation after the young Russian driver’s Nazi salute under the Italian flag during a race at the European Karting Championship in Portugal, it was announced Monday.

“The FIA ​​confirms that it has opened an immediate investigation into the unacceptable behavior of Mr. Artem Severokhin that occurred during the coronation ceremony for the OK class during the first round of the 2022 FIA European Karting Championship,” in Algarve, southern Portugal, the FIA ​​wrote in a press release. .

“The FIA ​​will continue to follow up on this issue shortly,” she added.

On Sunday, in first place on the podium, Artem Severyukhin punched twice in the heart before extending his right arm in a gesture suspected of being a Nazi salute, in the direction of the audience, before becoming hilarious, can we see it on the video of the tournament.

Because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the FIA ​​does not allow Russian drivers to compete under their banner. While driving under the Italian flag, the Italian anthem was played on this platform.

Despite apologizing in a video posted to Instagram, and denying any Nazi salutes, Team Ward Racing decided to terminate his contract: “Ward Racing sees no prospect of continuing to cooperate with Artem Severiukhin and will continue to terminate his racing contract,” she said in a statement.