KaseMe is involved in the field of mental health

KaseMe shares Beauceronne with a Montreal artist known as Tweet embed, as well as the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), to produce three mental health packages.

$5 will be donated to CMHA for each case sold, through September 2.

Several branches and sections of the association in Canadian provinces also decided to join the movement and participate in the project.

About twenty influencers across the country will also speak about the initiative and cause in order to collect as many donations as possible.

Also, a sheet with daily reminders will be added to each order to help people channel positive energies on a daily basis.

However, the company seems to have forgotten to respond to French-speaking customers because the cases contain messages strictly in English…