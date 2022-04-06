Kelly Anne Lauren and Lucas Ether VI in Canada

In their first campaign in the top ranks, the pair of Jérômienne Kelly-Ann Laurin and Estrien Loukas Ethier finished sixth in Ottawa, where the National Figure Skating Championships took place.

The duo performed in Ottawa at TD Place, the home of the 67th Ottawa team of the Ontario Junior League (OHL).

“It was very difficult, because we are still playing in an empty arena, the epidemic demands. However, we added a triple jump to our arsenal and did really well with the judges. We also added a new short program about the music of La Casa de Papel. We did well overall. “the now 16-year-old skater confirmed.

The pair also participated in a qualifying competition in Regina, Saskatchewan, where they took home 2And the Arranged in the long program.

“We have made good progress. We are now focusing on the spring performances, including those on April 23 and 24 at the Rivière du Nord.”The girl who finished her third secondary school at École Saint-Gabriel in Sainte-Thérèse reported.

Lauren and Ether are still training at the Center of Excellence in Rosemere. “We are very happy with our performance in Ottawa among the greats. We were not there to achieve a high score, but to savor the moment, after two years it almost stopped completely. The competition was tailor-made for us because we got so much from the experience, just watching the best skate.”confirmed Ether, who nowadays limits long trips to his hometown of Bromont, since he found an apartment on the North Shore.

“We started the tournament with more difficult maneuvers, for the first time. It was an occasion to do this. We had no expectations, which did not cause us any extra pressure.”

like “old couple”

Lucas and Kelly Ann have been a duo for three seasons now.

“I think it is a great achievement to achieve such a long life. Although we often have different ideas, we always have common goals that explain our tenure. We are strong enough to be determined to take on a long-term project, run into a 4 year course and qualify for the Games The 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy (Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo). We want the same thing.”The 21-year-old athlete insisted.

Just like his partner, Ether now plans to relax, by showing off his expertise during year-end shows of various ice skating clubs. “We are preparing for our show for St. Jerome, Queensville, Bromont and Sorel Tracy, whom we all invited. Then, in the summer, we will take a week to meet a choreographer in the arena, to perform solo next year. He will then return as needed during the season to continue.”

Does he intend to become a professional one day? “Not now. Go professional or hold seminars when you retire. There, I’m still very young.”I finish.