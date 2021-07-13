KHL | The Russian Anti-Doping Agency suspended Andrei Markov for a year and a half

Russia’s Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has suspended former Canadian defender Andrei Markov, who accepted the position of KHL assistant coach in May, for a year and a half.

Jean-Philippe Arcand

Journalism

However, according to the Russian website Championat.com, this punishment is not due to his failure in the test, but for a purely administrative reason. When he decided to end his football career in April 2020, Markov actually failed to notify Rusada through an official letter.

Therefore, believing he remains an active player, the agency expected Markov, 42, to be subject to regular doping controls. Except that this person didn’t, thinking it wasn’t necessary anymore because he had shut off his ski boots. Therefore, due to these failed tests, Rosada Agency took strict action against him.

In an interview with Match TV, and as quoted by championat.com, Markov swore that he was not aware of the need to undergo the tests in question. “I didn’t know. Nobody warned me.

Markov joined Vityaz Podolsk in May as an assistant coach. but 1he is In July, the team announced that he would not be able to take on his new role. He was eventually replaced by Alexander Boykov. Markov will not be able to take another coaching position in the KHL for the duration of the suspension.

During his career in 990 NHL games, all played in Canadian uniforms, from 2000 to 2017, Markov scored 119 goals and scored 572 points. He then moved to KHL where he played for three seasons, winning the Gagarin Cup with Ak Bars Kazan in 2018.