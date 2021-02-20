KHL’s third highest scorer looking for a job in the NHL

Damir Zaviarov is a name that is probably unknown to you. To be honest, it’s pretty cool for anyone who hasn’t particularly followed KHL this season. Playing for Nizhny Novgorod Torpedo, the striker finished the third season in the league with points and can now look for a job in the NHL, as do many players who burst out to cross points per match.

Site Sports Express.RU Reports that Zhafyarov has received offers from Detroit Red Wings as well as the Chicago Blackhawks. With 20 goals and 39 assists (59 points) in 55 matches, the 26-year-old Russian player could definitely jump into North America if the reported benefit is real.

Note, however, that Mark Lazerus (The Athletic) denied the information that Hawks had put on an offer. However, this does not change the fact that his potential jump to America is more than reasonable. A player of this caliber can dream about an NHL game and make an impact from the moment he arrives.

Zhafyarov is more a passer than a scorer, although he still manages to perform very legitimately at that level. At 5’8 and 169 pounds, she has dynamic gameplay rather than tough play.

He is never recruited into the NHL and can sign a contract as early as April 30, when the KHL deal expires.

In the end, Konstantin Okulov will not sign a contract in the NHL. Note his name, as well as that of Finn, Timo Hartikainen, the second-highest goal scorer in the ring.

