Quebec Film The Perfect Family Guide – Got It!

Netflix She had exciting news to announce on Thursday: The platform got hold of a Quebec feature-length movie A Guide to the Perfect Family.

Ran out of party Richard Trugo, The movie, which was initially scheduled to release in the summer of 2020, will be shown in theaters in Quebec next summer and shown on Netflix internationally at the same time. All of Canada will enjoy the comedy Louis MorissetteAnd the Catherine ChabotAnd the Emily PierreAnd the Xavier Leble And the Isabel Girard Later in 2021, once his inner life is over.

« It is an honor for our team to have the opportunity to screen our movie on Netflix and share the impact of Quebec and Canadian culture beyond our borders. As the innovator, it is the privilege of reaching millions of spectators around the world Louis Morissette, who also produced and co-wrote the movie Jean-Francois Leger And the Francois Avard.

« I am very pleased to know that the film will be available in theaters in Quebec and then on Netflix. It is the best of both worlds », Director Ricardo Trogi added.

A Guide to the Perfect Family It deals with the complex reality of raising children today. We live in a society where performance takes precedence over everything. The latest topic presented under the guise of humor!

So another feature film from Quebec has been added to the Neflix catalog which already includes excellent Even regression, The first original production of a Quebec movie funded by the broadcast giant. The latter collected 21 million views in just one month.