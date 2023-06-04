Best Kid Themed Restaurants in Toronto 2023

With the diverse culinary scene that Toronto offers, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to dining out with your little ones. Yet, sometimes it takes a little more to keep children entertained during a meal. Themed restaurants can bring an extra layer of excitement to family outings, transforming a simple meal into a magical experience. Here are some of the best kid-themed restaurants in Toronto, guaranteed to keep both the tummies and hearts of your little ones full.

Best Kid Themed Restaurants in Toronto

The Old Spaghetti Factory:

This longstanding Toronto favourite is a delightful experience for children and adults alike. Housed in a historic building, the restaurant offers an environment that feels like a whimsical museum. The antique trolley car parked right in the middle of the restaurant is always a hit with kids.

With an extensive and affordable menu featuring classic Italian dishes, the Old Spaghetti Factory provides a dining experience where kids can enjoy their favourite spaghetti while being intrigued by the restaurant’s unique decor.

The Rec Room:

The Rec Room is a family’s dream destination that combines dining and entertainment. This massive complex features a restaurant serving up creative and classic dishes, a bar for adults, and an arcade filled with games suitable for all ages. It’s the perfect spot for family outings, where children can enjoy playing games before or after eating.

An added bonus is their Kids Menu, offering choices such as macaroni cheese, chicken fingers, and mini burgers, tailored to satisfy younger taste buds.

Rainforest Cafe:

Located at Vaughan Mills, a short drive from downtown Toronto, the Rainforest Cafe is an immersive experience that transports you into the heart of a tropical jungle. The interior is filled with animatronic animals, lush vegetation, and even periodic thunderstorms.

The menu offers a wide variety of items to cater to all tastes, including a kid-friendly menu featuring dishes like the Rainforest Rascal and the Python Pasta. Their attention to detail, interactive surroundings, and delicious food create a unique, enjoyable dining experience that’s a must-visit.

The Pirate Life:

Perfect for little adventurers, The Pirate Life offers an interactive dining experience aboard a real pirate ship! Located on Centre Island, your little buccaneers can enjoy the thrill of a treasure hunt, firing water cannons, and even getting their faces painted, all while feasting on kid-friendly grub.

It’s a truly immersive experience that combines a meal with a delightful adventure on the high seas.

Cacao 70:

For a sweet treat, take your kids to Cacao 70 in the Distillery District. This eatery is a chocolate lover’s paradise with a menu dedicated to all things cocoa. Children can enjoy the restaurant’s playful take on food, with creations like chocolate pizza, s’mores, and a variety of extravagant hot chocolate concoctions.

Their menu also includes savory options, ensuring there’s something to balance out the sweet.

Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament:

If your family is up for an evening of chivalry, sport, and spectacle, you’ll find it at Medieval Times. This family-friendly dinner show takes you back to the Middle Ages with a thrilling jousting tournament, performed by knights while you enjoy your meal.

The menu is Middle Ages-inspired (yes, you eat with your hands!), but a kids’ menu is also available. The combination of entertainment and a hearty meal makes this a fun, educational outing.

The Lockhart:

For older kids (especially Harry Potter fans), The Lockhart is an unmissable experience. This Harry Potter-inspired bar offers a magical atmosphere complete with cocktails named after famous spells, potions, and characters from the beloved series.

Though primarily a bar, The Lockhart also serves up some delicious food. Their brunch menu, with offerings like the Dementor’s Kiss and The Befuddlement Draught, is particularly popular. Remember, this is more suitable for teens and young adults due to its bar-oriented environment.