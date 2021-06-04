King Clancy: Suban is among the finalists, but not Darwin

For the third time in his career, defender BK Suban, known for his social engagement, is among the finalists for the King Clancy’s Cup.

• Read also: Calder Cup: Kirill Kaprizov among the three candidates

• Read also: The Ted Lindsay Cup: The Famous Finalists

This rewards the most outstanding player for his leadership qualities on and off the ice, as well as his contribution to society.

Subban, of the New Jersey Devils, was among the finalists in 2020, but was then favored over Matt Dumba of Minnesota Wild.

This time around, the former Montreal Canadiens defender was named alongside striker Curtis Gabriel of the San Jose Sharks and veteran goalkeeper Pekka Rehn of the Nashville Predators.

Wherever he went, whether in Quebec, Tennessee or Newark, Suban made his mark. His generous donation of $10 million to the Montreal Children’s Hospital in 2015 is proof of that.

Saban also started his own foundation in 2014, which helps families cope with the disease.

Upon arriving in New Jersey in 2019, he created “Blueline Buddies,” a program that allows police officers to meet the people they protect. With the pandemic, the project moved to a digital format, allowing the work of frontline employees to be recognized. For every game of the 2020-2021 season, the Suban Village hosted a group of ten people.

Canadian leader

Each team nominates a player for individual honor. And in mid-May, the Canadian revealed that striker Jonathan Drouin was a candidate for the Montreal club. Despite his commendable participation, Drouin was not selected by the committee to be among the three finalists.

However, the impact on Quebec society should not be underestimated. The person who took a break from hockey for personal reasons in April has been an ambassador for Fondation du CHUM since 2017.

Darwin pledged to donate $50,000 annually to the care center for ten years, while helping to raise other funds through his golf tournament, among other things.

It has also created a “Jo et ses Champions” program, which typically allows 350 young people to be housed in boxes at the Bell Center for favorite local games.