Naomi Osaka arrives with her skins and singles trophy

Famous tennis champion, Naomi Osaka, is coming to Fortnite with new outfits and a singles tournament.

Featured Image: Epic Games

In fact, Epic Games teams have just announced that as part of the Icon series, created in January 2020, Naomi Osaka will be the next well-known character on the list. In addition to being at the center of a Netflix documentary, being an activist, fashion designer and above all a tennis champion, the young Japanese player will have her avatar in Fortnite.

new fashion

Thus, starting Thursday, March 3 at 7 p.m., Naomi Osaka’s clothing and accessories will be on sale in the store. Enough to spend more V-Bucks for the occasion, especially since it will have an alternative style.

Naomi Osaka is a multifaceted person. The game’s developer team explains that it refuses to be defined by one thing, and that is the spirit of individuality that you bring to Fortnite.

Of course, two sets of skins will be offered. The first, Naomi Osaka’s costume, features a royal paddle axe, the charming Queen Nimbucarrier’s glider and also features an alternate court queen style. Regarding the second, it is the costume of the dark priestess Naomi. Players will be able to check out the included Poromancy Racket, as well as the Cerebrummist Cursed Cerebrummist glider, not to mention the alternative Neon Priestess style.

Note that the Racket’s royal ax will create a royal floral effect when you hit it, while with the Poromancy Racket the trail will be a green soul path.

Naomi Osaka Cup

What could be better than participating in a cup to try to get both sets as a reward. And so, on Wednesday, March 2, the Naomi Osaka Cup will take place where players, for a maximum of three hours or 10 matches, have to do their best to try to get as many points as possible. These points will allow them to appear in their region’s ranking and the higher the players’ rank, the more rewards they will receive.

For this, it will be necessary to appear between the 1st and 1250th position for the Eastern North American region, and between the 1st and 500th position for the Western North American region. In addition, regardless of region and rank, once you get 8 points, you will be presented with Ace Forbidden Beauty Spray.

Regarding the points system, each elimination will earn one point in addition to those obtained thanks to the position in the ranking.

Placement for each game

Victory Royal: 30 points

2nd place 25 points

3rd place 22 points

Fourth: 20 points

Fifth: 19 points

Sixth: 17 points

Seventh place: 16 points

Eighth: 15 points

Ninth: 14 points

Tenth: 13 points

11 – 15: 11 points

16th to 20th place: 9 points

21 – 25: 7 points

26 – 30: 5 points

From 31 to 35: 4 points

36th to 40th place: 3 points

41 – 50: 2 points

51 – 75: 1 point

It is important to remember that it will not be possible to exchange, sell or even give a bonus obtained during the event to another player. For more information on the official rules, Epic Games revealed it live at His website.

Of course, to participate in the Naomi Osaka Cup, players must have activated two-factor authentication, have a minimum level 50 account, and be at least 13 years old, not forgetting to respect the Fortnite User License Agreement.

Finally, for those who are more curious, Team Fortnite has announced that tennis player Naomi Osaka will be playing live with berleezy, on Tuesday, March 1 at 7 p.m., on His channel on Twitch. In particular, it will introduce new clothes on display in the Fortnite Store on Friday.