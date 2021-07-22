Kirill Kaprizov courted by Russia

The last Calder Cup recipient in the National Hockey League (NHL), Kirill Kaprizov, received a contract offer from CSKA Moscow, KHL.

That’s what The Athletic Sports website reported on Tuesday. However, he maintains that Minnesota Wild, the current Russian team, knows this and believes she can retain his services.

Chief coaching officer Bill Geren denied reports earlier this month that negotiations with his star player had faltered. The dispute between the two parties is related to the term of the contract. The manager would like the winger to accept an eight-season deal, while the player would prefer to sign a good three-year deal.

The 24-year-old Kaprizov has been in the spotlight fast since joining the NHL in January. Under the Colors of the Wild, he had a great season collecting 51 points in 56 duels. It was one of the main reasons why the team advanced to the playoffs.

The 5’9″ athlete played for CSKA for three seasons before joining the NHL team that drafted him in the fifth round of the 2015 amateur auction.