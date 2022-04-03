Economy

Kraft Cubs hasn’t finally retired

April 3, 2022
Maria Gill

After announcing, Wednesday, at midnight, the retirement of her famous bear cubs, Kraft revealed it was an April Fools’ joke.

However, the company that revealed the Friday joke on its social networks, does not take credit for it. “Although we’d like to take credit for it, this joke was 100% Crunchy & Smoothie,” a tweet from Kraft Peanut Butter wrote.

Remember that the American agri-food giant has pointed out, In a tweet shared on March 30th, That the Cubs were “ready for another chapter” after 60 years of loyal service.

“Please share your best wishes with Crunchy (Crunchy) and Smoothie (Creamy). It’s their last day at Kraft Peanut Butter,” reads the post, which turned out to be a joke.

