Kraft Cubs hasn’t finally retired

After announcing, Wednesday, at midnight, the retirement of her famous bear cubs, Kraft revealed it was an April Fools’ joke.

However, the company that revealed the Friday joke on its social networks, does not take credit for it. “Although we’d like to take credit for it, this joke was 100% Crunchy & Smoothie,” a tweet from Kraft Peanut Butter wrote.

Remember that the American agri-food giant has pointed out, In a tweet shared on March 30th, That the Cubs were “ready for another chapter” after 60 years of loyal service.

“Please share your best wishes with Crunchy (Crunchy) and Smoothie (Creamy). It’s their last day at Kraft Peanut Butter,” reads the post, which turned out to be a joke.

After 60 years or more. Bears are ready for the next chapter. Please I wish you all the best at Crunchy & Smoothie In the comments, today will be their last day at Kraft Peanut Butter. pic.twitter.com/QopmtRMWMD – Kraft Peanut Butter (KraftPB) March 30, 2022

