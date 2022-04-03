The fighter, the Canadian wins the lightning

The Montreal team thus ended their four-game winning streak in a big way, having suffered defeat in the previous three encounters.

They also gave their head coach Martin St. Louis a big win, in an arena where he has enjoyed plenty of success. As a player, he won the Stanley Cup with Lightning in 2004. St. Louis is also the franchise’s top scorer with 953 points.

It’s never going to be about me, it’s about the team, the Canadian, not Martin St. Louis, however, insist the person who’s been behind the Habs bench since February 9. The message today was not to play hard because I played in Tampa. It is not related to.

What I loved about the match was our commitment – mentally, we played really well in five against five Habs Driver added.

However, Joel Edmondson specifies that the players wanted to win for him, as well as for Vincent Le Cavalier, another former Lightning glory who recently joined the organization.

We (St. Louis) told us that it shouldn’t be for him, that it wasn’t important to him. But in the locker room we wanted to win for him and Vinny [Lecavalier, NDLR]. They have their number on the signs at the heights of the ring here. It was his first match. We wanted to win.

Nick Suzuki finally settled the controversy with the only goal he scored during a penalty shootout.

Taking off his third straight start, Jake Allen stopped big guns Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov and Stephen Stamkos in quick succession.

offensive scene

The hosts dominated 2-0 and led for most of the evening.

Captain Stamkos hit the ropes first, less than nine minutes into the first confrontation. Then Anthony Cirelli doubled the lead with a short goal.

Anthony Cirelli scored a reduced goal against the Canadian. Photo: USA TODAY SPORTS / Kim Klement

The Canadian, who was using five forwards in his powerful game, was caught with the wrong foot during a one-on-one race organized by Nick Ball.

Paul threw the disc at Cirelli, who was rushing toward Allen. He pushed the ball behind the Habs goalkeeper, in a sequence that St. Louis intercepted. The latter argued that there were obstructions to Allen, but he did not win the case from officials.

The Montreal team, who faced off against Brian Elliott, superbly in the first period, fought back with confidence in the second half.

Cole Caufield first took advantage of a turn in the offensive zone to make himself two against the goalkeeper, with Rem Petlik. After a short run, Caufield fired a perfect shot that beat Elliott over the gauntlet.

Cole Caufield scored the Canadians’ first goal on Saturday against the Lightning. Photo: Associated Press/Jason Behnken

Tampa Bay regained a two-goal lead after less than three minutes through Kucherov. The mighty sniper tricked Alan with one timer in the game of force.

Bleu-blanc-rouge closed the gap again when Corey Scheuenemann’s shot from the blue line surprised Elliott, making it 3-2. Then, Josh Anderson tied the score on the split, after sending the puck through the Elliott podiums to score his 17th goal of the season.

The point, however, brought Lightning back to a 4-3 power-play lead with 14 seconds remaining in the second period.

Just over two minutes into the third period, Jesse Yellonen hit the ball to set up an equaliser, which remained until the penalty shootout. This is the fourth point in five games for the young Finnish striker.

The Lightning suffered its first loss since March 24. The two-time Stanley Cup champion has won the previous four encounters.

statistics : Throws: MTL 31, TBL 41

Checks: MTL 32, TBL 30

Knockout minutes: MTL 6, TBL 4

Showdown won: MTL 53%, TBL 47%

Exactly a week after signing the contract with the Canadians, Jordan Harris played his first game in the National Hockey League (NHL). It was used for 15 minutes and 55 seconds, especially in overtime.

I loved his game. St-Lois pointed out to Harris that his skating seems too easy. He was committed and gave us very good minutes of play.

The game is definitely faster, but my few practices helped me prepare for it. Guys are stronger too, I’ll have to try to get better at killing games faster the main interested party noted.

” The players are faster and smarter, the skill level goes up and so does the knowledge of the game. » – Quote from Montreal Canadiens defender Jordan Harris

Recovering from the injury, Ryan Boehling was returning to the Montreal team. He got a point on the goal of Ylonin.

Alexander Romanov was again the defender most employed by his coach. The young Russian, in full progress, spent just over 22 minutes on the ice.

Canadians will go home on Tuesday when they receive a visit from senators in Ottawa.

After collecting at least one point in 6 of the last 10 games, the Montreal team is quietly moving away from the last place in the NHL standings. With 49 points in the bank, it is now ahead of the Seattle Kraken (48) and the Arizona Coyotes (47).

We paid really attention to the details that we talked about after the two losses, we analyzed St. Louis. We’ve taken a step forward, it’s satisfying for a coach.