Kyle Larin and Canada are too strong for Haiti

By defeating the Haitian team 4-1 Thursday, Canada practically secured a place in the quarter-finals.

Later in the evening, the United States faces Martinique. If the Americans win, the two North American teams will advance to the elimination stage, on the eve of Sunday’s duel to determine the winner of Group B.

Kyle Larren scored two goals in the win.

The striker gave Canada a break when he scored with a penalty kick that put his team ahead 3-1 in the 74th minute.

It was his 18th goal for his country and the fifth in his last four matches.

Canada coach John Herdman liked his team’s flexibility, but admitted that the performance was rather relaxation Sometimes.

It wasn’t as clear and precise as I expected Note, noting a bit of exhaustion at his people’s game. While I think there have been some good individual performances, there are quite a few areas of the game that we can improve collectively.

In the face of COVID-19 cases, Haitians wore only 14 players, including three substitutes, during the meeting.

Haiti had just 17 players at its disposal on Sunday, in a 1-0 loss to the United States after five players and an assistant coach tested positive for the disease.

It was very stressful Haitian son Derek Etienne insisted. To be tested every morning to be here. to lose the players.

Etienne then listed his teammates who had been excluded from the game due to COVID-19.

There are a lot of men. We were not able to train. It is part of the world we live in now , He said. I will not give excuses. Canada has a good team. We had opportunities, but we couldn’t take advantage of them and they did.

As Canada coach John Herdman predicted, the Haitians were strong though. They had a good time late in the first half after conceding a goal and firing in after taking the lead early in the second half to lock in the lead.

They always find ways through their athletic ability and desire to keep fighting. I’m glad I won’t have to face them again for a few more years Herdmann analysis.

It’s football and with Haiti, they never give up Quote from:John Herdman

Maxime Crepeau repelled three of the four shots on target by the Haitian attack. Photo: usa today sports / Denny Medley

Stephen Eustakio and Junior Howlett, thanks to a penalty kick, made the mark for Canada who had 10 players on the bench.

Stefan Lambez responds in a lost case.

Canada, ranked 70 in the men’s world, beat Haiti 4-0 on aggregate when the two teams met in the World Cup qualifiers last month.

Canada started the game by winning their last seven matches in 2021, outperforming their opponents 35-2 in goals.

He will face his biggest test on Sunday against the Americans.