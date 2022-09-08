La Poche Bleue at noon reveals his cast

TVA Sports and La Poche Bleue are pleased to announce the list of major contributors to the daily news “La Poche Bleue le midi” hosted by Stephane Gonzalez.

As of September 12, Stefan will be able to count on a star team when surrounded by eight former players or coaches totaling over 4,700 NHL games.

Guillaume Latendris, Maxime Lapierre, Simone Gagnier, Steve Beguin, Louis Ropitel, Joel Bouchard, Michel Terrain and Mathieu Perrault will regularly participate this season in discussions and analysis, as will Raphael Doucet and Justin Saint-Martin who have also become collaborators on the resurgence.

Other collaborators will also be added to the discussions according to Sports News.

“La Poche Bleue le midi” will be broadcast simultaneously on weekdays at noon on TVA Sports and on the “La Poche Bleue” YouTube page. Discussions, analysis, entertainment and lots of fun are expected.

Stephen Gonzalez

Gonzo has been featured in the Montreal media for over 20 years, notably at Musique Plus, Salut Bonjour, TVA Sports and at 91.9 Sports. His knowledge of multiple sports impresses more than one. He can, among other things, talk to you about hockey, football or baseball. Join the La Poche Bleue team by hosting the La Poche Bleue midday show, and also hosting Snack, a football podcast to listen to.

latland clouds

Guillaume, the co-founder of La Poche Bleue, participated in seven seasons in the National League with Canadians, Wilde and Senator. He was only 19 years old when he started with CH, during the 2006-2007 season. Retired since 2014, he quickly made his mark on television and since last year has become an analyst at La Soirée du Samidi, on TVA Sports. Guillaume speaks no tongue and presents his analyzes with a heart… and a sense of humor!

Max Laber

Max has played over 900 professional games, including 614 in the NHL with the Canadians, Ducks, Canucks, Blues, and Penguins. He notably helped the Canadian reach the Eastern Final in 2010, as well as participate in the Stanley Cup Final with the Canucks in 2011. He also played in Sweden, Switzerland and Germany, before founding La Poche Bleue, in 2020. Big mouth on the ice, no He still has it on the microphone. Max presents his analyzes with authenticity and does not manipulate the sprite.

Simon Jani

Olympic champion in 2002 and World Cup in 2004, with Canada, Simon had a long run of 822 NHL games with the Flyers, Lightning, Kings and Bruins. In 2012, he helped Los Angeles win the Stanley Cup! He has twice scored 40 goals and is now one of the assistant coaches to Patrick Roy with Quebec Remparts, with whom he enjoyed an impressive junior career. In Gonzo’s mic, he’ll be able to share his sense of hockey, which has always been above average.

Steve Begin

Fans loved him on the snow, and they will love him just as much on the mic. Steve is a man of integrity and will be able to share his hockey knowledge with a heart, just as if he were a player. A veteran of 524 NHL games, he can also give the coach’s point of view, as he was already an assistant at Val-d’Or and Drummondville at QMJHL. The previous number 22 would quickly become a candidate.

Mathieu Perrault

Matthew, the Canadian color holder last season, has over 700 games experience in the National League, with the Capitals, the Ducks, the Jets, and the CH. Four times he earned more than 40 points in a single season, including three with the Gates. Mathieu has always been known for its versatility. He can help a lot in the first line as in the fourth line, in addition to having an excellent sense of the game. He recently retired from hockey, and his first experience will be in the media.

Louis Rubitael

Former assistant coach of the Drummondville Voltigres and Val-d’Or Foreurs, and former head coach of the Victoriaville Tigres, Lewis is entering his third season as general manager and head coach of the Gatineau Olympiques at QMJHL. The last Canada Junior World Championship gold medalist had a long playing career, reaching the NHL with the Washington Capitals and playing over 400 MLS games.

Joel Bouchard

A former NHL and Major League defending man, Joël Bouchard has 12 years experience behind the hockey bench. Joel served as the head coach of Blainville-Boisbriand Armada for four seasons. He took his team to the Circuit Courteau Final for two consecutive seasons. He then jumped into the MLS with Laval, which he led for three seasons. Joël, an outstanding celebrity, will be able to explain and present his vision of hockey.

Michelle Terrain

Michel Therrien has nearly 30 years experience behind the bench, including 12 as a head coach in the NHL. He led the Montreal Canadiens privately for eight seasons, from 2000 to 2003, and then from 2012 to 2017. He also led the Pittsburgh Penguins with whom he went to the Stanley Cup Final in 2008. Amateurs know Michel as an experienced coach, but they will. He quickly discovers his sense of humor and expertise.

Raphael Doucet

Former editor-in-chief of Hockey Le Magazine, Raphaël has spent the past five years at 91.9 Sports, first as a Laval Rocket game analyst, then as a field reporter, producer, host, and also CF Montreal games analyst. . In short, he touched everything! Join La Poche bleue as Editor-in-Chief of lapochebleue.com and contributor to La Poche Bleue midi. He loves hockey, but also, among other things, football, soccer and basketball.

Justin St Martin

Justin has been working in sports media for 10 years now. Although she cannot skate, she is a big fan of hockey and sports in general. Justine is TVA Sports host for broadcasts of Trois-Rivières Lions, Quebec Remparts, RSEQ and NHL college football, as well as collaborating on Sortez and Golfez. In short, it touches everything. Justine will be a news contributor to Laval Rocket and Trois-Rivières Lions.