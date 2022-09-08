You will understand better why not pick your nose.

Let’s be honest: Most of us pick our noses from time to time. But, depending on how you pick your nose and how often you do it, you could hurt yourself—in some cases, cause great harm.

All it takes is scratching your nose to cause heavy bleeding. When the nails are long or slightly rough, the mucous membrane can be scratched and crusts can form, allowing bacteria to build up on the skin of the nose.

Where does the bugger come from?

Bugs are made up of mucus, dust, and other particles that we inhale throughout the day. Mucus retains these foreign particles, and when it hardens, it forms mucus. Buggers can vary in size and hardness, and some people seem to produce more than others. Although it is unpleasant to think about it, boogers actually perform an important function. By trapping harmful particles, they help protect our lungs and keep us healthy.

How do viruses enter your body?

The nose is one of the three main ways viruses enter the body, the other two being the mouth and the eyes. Several protective devices protect the nose from pathogens, in particular the hairs arranged on the front of the nostrils in order to retain the passage of large particles and the mucous membrane.

If a crust appears there, the temptation is great to want to scratch it, thereby introducing new bacteria into the nose and removing more mucous membranes (the lining of the inner nasal cavity).

Indeed, during the removal of the crust, part of the nasal mucosa disappears. In a few rare cases, a perforation of the nasal septum may develop over time.

Have you ever eaten boogers?

There is no denying that eating mucus can be disgusting. But what is its effect on your health? Some people believe that eating boogers can boost their immunity because they contain bacteria and other beneficial microbes. However, there is no scientific evidence to support this assertion.

In fact, it can lead to increased infection, as buggers may contain dangerous bacteria or viruses. It should also be noted that eating booger can lead to digestive issues such as stomach upset and diarrhea. Even if you don’t risk catching a cold by eating boogers, we don’t recommend it.

How to finish the nasal tablet cycle?

Picking your nose is a practice to be avoided. But it’s hard to let go of habits. Nose rubbing, such as nail biting, skin scratching, lip biting, and hair pulling, is considered by mental health professionals to be “repetitive, body-focused behaviour.” These are “gestures directed at one’s own body and often aimed at grooming or removing parts of the body,” according to Dr. Elias Abu Gawad, a professor of psychiatry at Stanford University in California and director of the clinic. Obsessive-compulsive disorder from this university.

These bad habits are likely to lead to clinical pathology if they cause significant harm or harm to a person’s personal or professional life. However, for many of us, these are just bad habits, not problems.

Many people who used to pick their nose do so simply because their nose is too dry. The fact that cleaning yourself frequently does not solve the problem of dehydration.

These people can usually improve their condition by moistening their nose. Nasal sprays are sometimes effective.

Those with septal deviations, passing air through only one nostril, may benefit from surgery. Finally, frequent nosebleeds and/or nasal infections can be signs of other problems.